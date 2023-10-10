‘Godforsaken’ Prince Andrew is being welcomed into the Royal Family

The British Royal Family has allegedly decided upon adding Prince Andrew back into the fold, experts believe.

Revelations regarding this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of this down in her piece for News.com.au.

In it she touched upon the Royal Family’s soft spot for ‘godforsaken’ Prince Andrew and was quoted saying, “The thing to know here is that Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and generally reviled berk, has, for some godforsaken, been being welcomed back into the Windsor fold.”

After all, Prince Andrew is “the same man who managed to go and TV and to cast himself as the true victim of his sex trafficking pal Jeffrey Epstein,” all while “failing to show even a jot of sympathy for the women abused by his bestie slash benefactor”.

Ms Elser also added, “You know, the same man who paid untold millions to settle a civil sexual abuse case against him, has somehow made his way back into the heart of royal life.”

So “Let’s just all breathe here as we each swallow our disgust,” Ms Elser also added before signing off.