Monday, October 09, 2023
Prince William suspects Meghan Markle lost his mother's ring?

Prince William is reportedly concerned about the whereabouts of Princess Diana's gemstones given to Meghan Markle in 2017.

The Duchess of Sussex was given an engagement ring by Prince Harry,  in 2017 that was said to have included two diamonds from his late mother's jewellery collection. 

The report comes after Meghan Markle was spotted without the ring at various engagements most recently Invictus Games in Germany.

Initially,  it was speculated that the ring was sent for a redesign.

Citing sources, New Idea magazine wrote it doesn't make sense that Meghan would not be "proudly" wearing her engagement ring at the event in Germany. 

 "And it's safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the Palace. [Prince William's] putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what's going on. Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William," the sources said.

The publication wrote that the Prince of Wales is "always protective" of his late mother's legacy, with her jewellery said to be considered an "important" part of that." 

