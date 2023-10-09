 
Greta Gerwig saves one major 'Barbie' scene from edit-out

Greta Gerwig saves one major 'Barbie' scene from edit-out

Greta Gerwig's vision for Barbie was uncompromising, as evidenced by the filmmaker's recent revelation, where she defended keeping the I'm Just Ken dance sequence after questions were raised over its utility.

Speaking to BFI London Film Festival, the 40-year-old shared that the scene in question featured Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, noting, "There was a big meeting that was like, 'Do you need this?' And I was like, 'Everything in me needs this," she told on a panel with Succession showrunner Jesse Armstrong.

Adding, "They were like, 'What do you even mean? What is a dream ballet?' And I was like, 'A dream ballet? Where do I begin!'"

Revealing the inspiration behind the scene, the Little Women director mentioned 1952's Singin' in the Rain, where there was a scene of "a dream ballet inside of a dream ballet." 

"I was like, if people could follow that in 'Singing in the Rain,' I think we'll be fine. I think people will know what this is. So that was the big reference point," the California native continued. 

"Even though everything felt right to me and was giving me so much joy in the way we were doing it, it was also like, 'Oh no, this could be just terrible, but now I'm committed," she added.

Meanwhile, Barbie's soaring success prompted the flick to cross over $1 billion at the global box office.

