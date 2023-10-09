Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to sign a deal with audio giant

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in talks with Amazon-owned audiobook and podcast service Audible, express.co.uk reported on Monday.

Citing an unnamed source, the publication reported that that Meghan Markle has approached Julia Roberts and other celebrities as part of her efforts to generate joint projects for a planned relaunch of her website The Tig.

The source said: "Harry and Meghan are retooling, retrenching and preparing to change course in their efforts to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as serious players across multi-media platforms. Expect them to come out swinging in the New Year."

In June, Spotify and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced to end the multi-million-dollar deal Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had with the streaming giant Spotify.

The couple produced just one series under their Archewell Audio podcast imprint since inking the agreement in 2020 for a reported $20 million.

That show, Markle's "Archetypes," topped podcast charts for the outlet in a number of markets, with listeners flocking to her discussions with influential women.



Interestingly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to update their website archewell.com which still mentions their deal with Spotify.

It's not known whether the couple is deliberately keeping Spotify's name in the introduction of Archewell Audio on their website.

The couple worked one hour a week on Archewell, their charitable endeavour, a new tax filing shows, said a report in March this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their working hours in the nonprofit's tax returns - which is similar to one week's full-time work.