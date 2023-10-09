Prince William and Kate Middleton's viral video leaves people in stitches

A funny video of Prince William and Kate Middleton has been widely circulated online, with the couple's fans showering praises on the royal couple.

In the video, the couple is surrounded by several people when the Prince of Wales jokingly asks "Who’s pinching my bottom?”

When a woman points at his wife, Catherine, the future king laughs and says “It’s not my wife!”

The people around the couple burst out into laughter after hearing William's answer.

The undated video of Prince William and Kate Middleton was made during one of their royal engagements recently.