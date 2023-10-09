'Snow White' 4K sets to Disney+ for 100th anniversary celebration

In line with the ongoing 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company celebrations, one of the studio’s major hit animated classics, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, will be released on Disney+ in a 4K restoration on October 16.



Sharing the details, the company’s animator Eric Goldberg said, “The opportunity to help restore Snow White was both an honor and a challenge,” he noted that he and Disney Animation artist Mike Giaimo (Wish, Frozen, Frozen 2) “felt we owed a debt to history to get it looking as beautiful and as accurate to the original colors as we could.”

The director continued, “The muted palette and the delicate watercolor backgrounds evoke the illustrated fairy tales that Walt so loved,” adding, “and the story and characters continue to resonate to this day.”

Released in 1937, Snow White is a triumphal story of the studio as its groundbreaking success swooned generations and bagged numerous laurels. The movie has also ranked at the top of the American Film Institute’s 100 Years, 100 Movies” list.