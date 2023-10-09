 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper return to NYC after weekend getaway

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted Saturday, seemingly returning to New York City after a quick getaway.

The pair was spotted returning in the same car they were spotted leaving the Via Carota in Manhattan after their dinner outing on Friday and it was Cooper’s Mercedes-Benz SUV, per photos obtained by Page Six.

Sporting a blue tee, jeans, and black sneakers, he carried a matching backpack and kept a low profile with a green baseball cap and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Hadid, who was last linked to The Great Gatsby star Leonardo DiCaprio, was seen with a Louis Vuitton duffel bag and a checkered Prada tote, her model flair shining through.

She wore a tucked-in sweater with black jeans and ballet flats, her hair pulled back in a bun.

Both Cooper and Hadid have children, with Cooper sharing co-parenting duties with ex Irina Shayk for their 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine. Hadid, on the other hand, has a 3-year-old daughter named Khai with ex Zayn Mailk.

Meanwhile, Hadid and DiCaprio were frequently spotted at the same events and eateries from November 2022 to July 2023. 

