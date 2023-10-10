Sophie Turner sends bold message to Joe Jonas amid custody battle

After the divorce drama, Sophie Turner took to social media to share a cryptic post that connected her best friend, Taylor Swift, and estranged ex Joe Jonas - which was seen as a dig to the latter.



Taking to Instagram Story, the X-men alum shared a photo of a friendship bracelet from the global popstar's mega-hit Eras Tour that reads, 'FEARLESS.'

Credit: Sophie Turner/Instagram

Not to mention, it was the Grammy winner's second album name, which allegedly featured scores of tracks about the former's ex in 2008.

Interestingly, the Game of Thrones star and the Carolina crooner had a hilarious exchange in 2021 after the latter re-released the recorded version of the album, which featured the song Mr Perfectly Fine—seemingly about Joe.

Reacting to the track, the Another Me star wrote, "it's not NOT a bop." In response, the Pennsylvania native said, "Forever bending the knee to the ???? of the north."

Amid a custody battle and divorce with Joe on Sept. 5, an insider close to the matter told People Sophie has found a home in Swift's N.Y.C residence.

"Taylor has opened her home to Sophie," the source continued. "Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend."