 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner sends bold message to Joe Jonas amid custody battle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Sophie Turner sends bold message to Joe Jonas amid custody battle
Sophie Turner sends bold message to Joe Jonas amid custody battle

After the divorce drama, Sophie Turner took to social media to share a cryptic post that connected her best friend, Taylor Swift, and estranged ex Joe Jonas - which was seen as a dig to the latter.

Taking to Instagram Story, the X-men alum shared a photo of a friendship bracelet from the global popstar's mega-hit Eras Tour that reads, 'FEARLESS.'

Credit: Sophie Turner/Instagram
Credit: Sophie Turner/Instagram

Not to mention, it was the Grammy winner's second album name, which allegedly featured scores of tracks about the former's ex in 2008.

Interestingly, the Game of Thrones star and the Carolina crooner had a hilarious exchange in 2021 after the latter re-released the recorded version of the album, which featured the song Mr Perfectly Fine—seemingly about Joe.

Reacting to the track, the Another Me star wrote, "it's not NOT a bop." In response, the Pennsylvania native said, "Forever bending the knee to the ???? of the north."

Amid a custody battle and divorce with Joe on Sept. 5, an insider close to the matter told People Sophie has found a home in Swift's N.Y.C residence.

"Taylor has opened her home to Sophie," the source continued. "Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend."

More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reaches child custody arrangement

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reaches child custody arrangement
‘Godforsaken’ Prince Andrew is being welcomed into the Royal Family

‘Godforsaken’ Prince Andrew is being welcomed into the Royal Family
Hailee Steinfeld radiates team spirit at Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills' game

Hailee Steinfeld radiates team spirit at Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills' game
King Charles’ invitation to Prince Andrew ‘riddled’ with hidden intentions

King Charles’ invitation to Prince Andrew ‘riddled’ with hidden intentions
Dwayne Johnson says 'lessons learned' over Maui fund backlash

Dwayne Johnson says 'lessons learned' over Maui fund backlash
King Charles ‘loves’ delving into ‘behind the scenes’ scoop on politics

King Charles ‘loves’ delving into ‘behind the scenes’ scoop on politics

'Snow White' 4K sets to Disney+ for 100th anniversary celebration

'Snow White' 4K sets to Disney+ for 100th anniversary celebration
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper return to NYC after weekend getaway

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper return to NYC after weekend getaway

Prince William and Kate's affair in 'The Crown' likely to stir controversy?

Prince William and Kate's affair in 'The Crown' likely to stir controversy?

‘Failed podcasters’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still have the ‘door open’

‘Failed podcasters’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still have the ‘door open’
King Charles can forgive assault but not the Royal Family’s ‘no. 1 crime’

King Charles can forgive assault but not the Royal Family’s ‘no. 1 crime’
‘The Crown’ season 6: Netflix drops teaser and release date

‘The Crown’ season 6: Netflix drops teaser and release date