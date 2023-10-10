US sends air defences and munitions to assist Israel after Hamas attack

Residents flee Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip as Israel’s air bombardment continues on October 9, 2023. Reuters

The United States has swiftly moved to provide critical support to assist Israel in dealing with the ongoing crisis following the recent attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

A senior US defence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to Pentagon reporters, confirmed that vital supplies, including air defences, munitions, and other security assistance, are being sent to Israel.



The official stressed, "Planes have already taken off, and we are surging support to Israel... We remain in constant ongoing contact with our counterparts in Israel to determine and then support their most urgent requirements."

Although the full extent of Israel's requests for security assistance has not been detailed, the US government is actively engaging with the defence industry to expedite pending Israeli orders. Additionally, they are considering using the US military's own stockpiles to help address any gaps in Israel's capabilities.

The official reassured that the United States has the capacity to provide support to both Ukraine and Israel simultaneously without compromising its global readiness.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives and the capture of dozens of hostages. The Hamas act prompted Israel to declare war, leading to escalating violence that threatens to trigger a major conflict in the Middle East.

The senior US official drew parallels between the tactics employed by Hamas and the brutality often associated with the Islamic State. This perspective aligns with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's characterisation of the attack.

President Joe Biden has confirmed that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed in Israel.

Expressing deep concern, he also acknowledged the likelihood of US citizens being among the Hamas hostages. In response, Biden has directed his team to collaborate closely with Israeli counterparts, focusing on intelligence-sharing.

Regarding allegations of Iran's involvement in planning the attack, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, the US defence official acknowledged Iran's historical support for Hamas and Hezbollah. However, no concrete evidence has been presented thus far to corroborate the specifics of the Wall Street Journal's report.

As the situation continues to evolve, the United States remains committed to assisting Israel as it navigates the crisis while simultaneously fulfilling its global responsibilities.