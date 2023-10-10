Lizzo plays an Unconventional musical instrument with Incubus

Lizzo, renowned as a rapper, was recently spotted playing an unconventional musical instrument rarely used by rappers. In the first performance, since she was sued by her former dancers for sexual harassment, Lizzo fulfilled her childhood dream by rocking out with Incubus.



The songstress made a serendipitous appearance at Incubus's Hollywood Bowl show in Los Angeles, the band invited her on stage to perform with them.

According to People Magazine, fan-captured footage showed Lizzo playing "Flute" as the band performed their 2001 hit song Aqueous Transmission, leaving fans enthralled.

The video showed her playing flute throughout the track and occasionally singing backup vocals. Taking to Instagram, Lizzo also shared a video featuring herself playing flute alongside Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd on stage. The video saw Boyd embracing the rapper with a hug after concluding the song.

Lizzo expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Incubus in the caption of her post. She wrote, "Thank you! Incubus for everything but also for inviting me on stage and making my childhood dreams come true."

Her fans took to the comment to express their excitement. One of her fans wrote, "Goosebumps. The mash-up I didn't know I needed. Love aqueous transmission."



Another chimed in, "Such pleasant and unexpected surprise."

A third fan expressed, "This is the single greatest video of all time. I am in love."

This marked the first by Lizzo on any concert since she was sued by her former dancers in August alleging her of sexual harassment and emotional abuse. Lizzo has denied all the allegations against her.