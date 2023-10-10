 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé's concert movies to be nominated for Oscars?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Taylor Swift, Beyoncés concert movies to be nominated for Oscars?
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé's concert movies to be nominated for Oscars?

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé will be releasing their concert films soon which are anticipated to create Oscar buzz.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé are both documentary films which could’ve run for the Documentary Branch of the 96th Academy Awards. 

However, both the films cannot qualify under the current guidelines. 

According to the rules, the category defines a documentary as: “A theatrically released nonfiction motion picture dealing creatively with cultural, artistic, historical, social, scientific, economic or other subjects.”

Moreover, it adds that the film can be photographed in “actual occurrence” as long as the focus is on fact and not on fiction.

Either way, the last date for submitting a documentary feature was  October 2, and neither of the films made it on time.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be featuring the pop star’s record-breaking stadium tour which amassed $2 billion.

On the other hand, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be based on her musical performances which also feature footage of the 32-time Grammy Award winner rehearsing with her daughter Blue Ivy, along with glimpses of husband Jay-Z and her twins, Rumi and Sir.

More From Entertainment:

Bradley Cooper sets eyes on Gigi Hadid after failed Irina Shayk reconciliation attempt

Bradley Cooper sets eyes on Gigi Hadid after failed Irina Shayk reconciliation attempt
Margot Robbie's love timeline: From rumours to real connections

Margot Robbie's love timeline: From rumours to real connections
Angelina Jolie transforms into Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's epic biopic

Angelina Jolie transforms into Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's epic biopic
Martin Scorsese's thoughts on 'Barbenheimer' process video

Martin Scorsese's thoughts on 'Barbenheimer' process
Lizzo plays unconventional musical instrument with Incubus video

Lizzo plays unconventional musical instrument with Incubus
Mark Wahlberg opens up about missing out college

Mark Wahlberg opens up about missing out college
Lady Gaga's surprise appearance at Katy Perry's residency sparks buzz

Lady Gaga's surprise appearance at Katy Perry's residency sparks buzz
Jamie Foxx's appearance at Halloween Horror Nights flips the script

Jamie Foxx's appearance at Halloween Horror Nights flips the script
Inside Adele's partner Rich Paul's memoir: Read More video

Inside Adele's partner Rich Paul's memoir: Read More
Prince William’s a ‘grim hostage’ in battle with King Charles

Prince William’s a ‘grim hostage’ in battle with King Charles
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reach child custody arrangement

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reach child custody arrangement
‘Godforsaken’ Prince Andrew is being welcomed into the Royal Family

‘Godforsaken’ Prince Andrew is being welcomed into the Royal Family