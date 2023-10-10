Taylor Swift, Beyoncé's concert movies to be nominated for Oscars?

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé will be releasing their concert films soon which are anticipated to create Oscar buzz.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé are both documentary films which could’ve run for the Documentary Branch of the 96th Academy Awards.

However, both the films cannot qualify under the current guidelines.

According to the rules, the category defines a documentary as: “A theatrically released nonfiction motion picture dealing creatively with cultural, artistic, historical, social, scientific, economic or other subjects.”

Moreover, it adds that the film can be photographed in “actual occurrence” as long as the focus is on fact and not on fiction.

Either way, the last date for submitting a documentary feature was October 2, and neither of the films made it on time.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be featuring the pop star’s record-breaking stadium tour which amassed $2 billion.

On the other hand, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be based on her musical performances which also feature footage of the 32-time Grammy Award winner rehearsing with her daughter Blue Ivy, along with glimpses of husband Jay-Z and her twins, Rumi and Sir.