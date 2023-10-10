Dua Lipa deletes Instagram feed, replaces profile picture with trippy image

Dua Lipa deleted all her posts on social media as she reportedly teases the release of her new album.

The Levitating hitmaker cleared her Instagram feed and replaced the profile picture with a kaleidoscopic image of her eye.

Moreover, she also wiped off all the original thumbnails of her music videos on YouTube for more kaleidoscopic photos.

In August, Dua announced her third studio album which will be released in 2024 and said that work is going to have a “different sound,” adding that she will stay committed to pop music only.

Sharing more, the 28-year old singer said she won’t "alienate" her fans and embrace the sounds of "1970s-era psychedelia."

Dua also hinted at collaboration with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker adding, “This album will be less personal than others.”

Last year, the One Kiss crooner confirmed to her "Cold Heart" collaborator Sir Elton John that she is done with the album halfway.

Dua launched her career in 2013 and has released two studio albums Dua Lipa and Future Nostalgia since then.