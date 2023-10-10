 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Meghan Markle declined Queen Elizabeth’s sweet offer after wedding to Prince Harry

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had rejected late Queen Elizabeth’s offer to keep acting after her wedding to Prince Harry, Princess Diana’s former butler has claimed.

Amid reports, Meghan is planning to return to Hollywood, Paul Burrell has claimed that the Queen had offered Archie and Lilibet doting mother to keep acting following her wedding to Prince Harry but she had declined.

Princess Diana’s former aide, in an interview with Daily Mirror US, per Daily Express, claimed "The Queen was very gracious and very kind to Meghan. She even said to Meghan, ‘You can continue acting if you like, continue your career’."

Reacting to Queen Elizabeth’s offer, Meghan Markle insisted she was not "giving anything up, I just see it as a change".

It is to be noted here that the Duchess of Sussex gave up her career as an actress within months of her engagement to Prince Harry. She also deleted all her social media profiles alongside her lifestyle blog.

