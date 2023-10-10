 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Meghan Markle forced to delay memoir release: ‘Sussexes currently on decline’

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Meghan Markle will have to wait before releasing her bombshell memoir that is already making waves with possible juicy gossip about Royal family that the Duchess might spill.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly writing her autobiography, following in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry, which she has been tipped to not release this year or the next.

Speaking with Express.co.uk, PR guru Edward Coram-James said it would be a PR disaster if Meghan released her memoir as people are “tired” of hearing about the Sussexes.

"I would be surprised were Meghan to release an autobiography any time in the next few years," the expert told the publication.

He added, "You don’t release a biography when the world is arguably a little tired of hearing from you. Interest in the Sussexes is currently on the decline, and their currency has diminished this year.”

He pointed out how the criticism over their documentary Harry & Meghan, failed Spotify podcast and backlash over some of their recent appearance could affect Meghan’s memoir.

"At some point interest in the royal couple will rise again. [Meghan] should wait until that moment," Edward further told the publications.

"That being said, the Sussexes have defied many a long-held PR golden rule (I would argue to their detriment) over the past few years.

"So in some respects disregarding this one, and releasing the memoir at a time when many simply would not want it, would not come as much of a surprise at all," he concluded.

