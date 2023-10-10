Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian continues to make Travis Barker happy

Tuesday, October 10, 2023
US musician Travis Barker has extended love and sweet wishes to his son Landon Barker on his 20th birthday.
Taking to Instagram, the Blink-182 drummer shared sweet photos with the son to wish him a very happy birthday.
He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing son I could ever ask for. I can’t believe you’re 20!”
Travis further said, “The day you were born you made me a better person and you have filled my life with so much happiness. I’m so proud of the man you have become and I love you @landonasherbarker.”
Travis Barker’s wife and Landon’s stepmother Kourtney Kardashian also wished her stepson a very happy birthday as he turns 20, making her husband very happy.
Commenting on Travis Instagram post, Kourtney, who is expecting her first child with Barker, said “Happy happy birthday @landonasherbarker” followed by numerous heart emoticons.
Travis Barker shares son Landon with his ex wife Shanna Moakler, the former Miss USA.