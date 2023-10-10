Kanye West played ‘twisted, dirty’ game with ex Julia Fox: ‘He was using me!’

Julia Fox laid bare the disturbing behaviour of her former lover, Kanye West, in her bombshell new memoir, Down the Drain.

One excerpt from the book, according to report published by Page Six, described the duo’s first meeting at a New Year's Eve party in Miami in December 2021.

The Uncut Gems star claimed that the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, pursued her via text message and “dozens of phone calls.”

They met at a party, where Fox claimed that West led her outside to a parking lot and unzipped his trousers to urinate, despite the fact that there were other people around.

"The artist [Kanye] starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him," Fox wrote. "Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately."

Fox also alleged that West offered to pay for her breast enhancement while they were hanging out in a hotel room.

"We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary," she added. "'I'll get you a boob job if you want,' he said to her."

Fox noted that West's behaviour made her feel "dirty" and "used." She penned, "I feel like he's using me in some weird, twisted game.”