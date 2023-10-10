 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West played ‘twisted, dirty’ game with ex Julia Fox: ‘He was using me!’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Kanye West played ‘twisted, dirty’ game with ex Julia Fox: ‘He was using me!’
Kanye West played ‘twisted, dirty’ game with ex Julia Fox: ‘He was using me!’

Julia Fox laid bare the disturbing behaviour of her former lover, Kanye West, in her bombshell new memoir, Down the Drain.

One excerpt from the book, according to report published by Page Six, described the duo’s first meeting at a New Year's Eve party in Miami in December 2021.

The Uncut Gems star claimed that the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, pursued her via text message and “dozens of phone calls.”

They met at a party, where Fox claimed that West led her outside to a parking lot and unzipped his trousers to urinate, despite the fact that there were other people around.

"The artist [Kanye] starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him," Fox wrote. "Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately."

Fox also alleged that West offered to pay for her breast enhancement while they were hanging out in a hotel room.

"We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary," she added. "'I'll get you a boob job if you want,' he said to her."

Fox noted that West's behaviour made her feel "dirty" and "used." She penned, "I feel like he's using me in some weird, twisted game.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle forced to delay memoir release: ‘Sussexes currently on decline’

Meghan Markle forced to delay memoir release: ‘Sussexes currently on decline’
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian continues to make Travis Barker happy

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian continues to make Travis Barker happy
Dua Lipa deletes Instagram feed, replaces profile picture with trippy image

Dua Lipa deletes Instagram feed, replaces profile picture with trippy image
Meghan Markle declined Queen Elizabeth’s sweet offer after wedding to Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle declined Queen Elizabeth’s sweet offer after wedding to Prince Harry
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet will ‘reshape the kingdom,’ Palace is concerned video

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet will ‘reshape the kingdom,’ Palace is concerned
Caitlyn Jenner spills the beans on Kim Kardashian's explicit tape scandal

Caitlyn Jenner spills the beans on Kim Kardashian's explicit tape scandal

20 binge-worthy Netflix shows to watch if you love ‘Virgin River’

20 binge-worthy Netflix shows to watch if you love ‘Virgin River’
Complete list of upcoming movies, TV series, documentaries on Netflix in October

Complete list of upcoming movies, TV series, documentaries on Netflix in October

Lana Del Rey claps back at freaky accusations of practicing witchcraft video

Lana Del Rey claps back at freaky accusations of practicing witchcraft
Jennifer Lopez hints relationship with Ben Affleck has changed with latest move

Jennifer Lopez hints relationship with Ben Affleck has changed with latest move
Bradley Cooper sets eyes on Gigi Hadid after failed Irina Shayk reconciliation attempt

Bradley Cooper sets eyes on Gigi Hadid after failed Irina Shayk reconciliation attempt
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé's concert movies to be nominated for Oscars?

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé's concert movies to be nominated for Oscars?