Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Kate Middleton may never welcome Prince Harry back into royal family: ‘still hurt by allegations’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly still hurt by her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s allegations against the royal family, an insider has claimed saying that she may never welcome the Duke of Sussex back into the Firm.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royal and moved to US back in 2020.

The California-based royal couple have made a series of allegations against the royal family through their interviews and Harry’s memoir Spare.

Commenting over royal family’s rift with Harry and Meghan, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has claimed that the hurt caused by the family rift is still "too raw."

In an interview with Mirror US per OK magazine, the former aide said: “So much has been said and people have been hurt. And I don't think they can be mended right now, it’s going to take time.”

He further said, “It's still raw, and the royals are not easy and forgiving. When something happens, they pull the drawbridge up, and you can't get in."

"The only person that has a faint chance of reconciliation with the boys will be Kate,” Paul believes and added that the future queen may never welcome Harry back into the family.

