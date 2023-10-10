Meghan Markle warned her risky new career move to impact Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet

A royal expert has warned Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle that her 'risky career move' would have a profound impact on her husband Prince Harry and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The fresh warning came amid reports Meghan was planning to join politics in US particular following the death of veteran California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Rumours were rife that Meghan was being considered as a replacement for Dianne Feinstein.

Following these reports, entertainment expert Mark Boardman, while speaking to the New, per Daily Mirror said, “The most significant strain would likely be on her marriage to Harry.

“The constant media attention and demanding work hours would be unlike anything Meghan has experienced in some time. Realistically, she would have to work twice as hard to establish credibility, which takes time. This could impact her relationships, especially if her political views clash with the Senate or indeed Harry’s own values.”

Mark Boardman further said if Meghan worked in politics she could be based anywhere, flying all over the US and being away for days at a time that could impact her children --Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as well.