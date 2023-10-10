 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle warned her 'risky' new career move to impact Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Meghan Markle warned her risky new career move to impact Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet

A royal expert has warned Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle that her 'risky career move' would have a profound impact on her husband Prince Harry and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The fresh warning came amid reports Meghan was planning to join politics in US particular following the death of veteran California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Rumours were rife that Meghan was being considered as a replacement for Dianne Feinstein.

Following these reports, entertainment expert Mark Boardman, while speaking to the New, per Daily Mirror said, “The most significant strain would likely be on her marriage to Harry.

“The constant media attention and demanding work hours would be unlike anything Meghan has experienced in some time. Realistically, she would have to work twice as hard to establish credibility, which takes time. This could impact her relationships, especially if her political views clash with the Senate or indeed Harry’s own values.”

Mark Boardman further said if Meghan worked in politics she could be based anywhere, flying all over the US and being away for days at a time that could impact her children --Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as well.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks silence on “backlash” amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks silence on “backlash” amid Taylor Swift romance

Martin Scorsese gushes over close friendship with Robert De Niro

Martin Scorsese gushes over close friendship with Robert De Niro
Watch Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy as Batman

Watch Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy as Batman

Kate Middleton may never welcome Prince Harry back into royal family: ‘still hurt by allegations’ video

Kate Middleton may never welcome Prince Harry back into royal family: ‘still hurt by allegations’
Anti-monarchy group pledges more protest against King Charles

Anti-monarchy group pledges more protest against King Charles
Real reason why King Charles chose Prince Andrew over Prince Harry

Real reason why King Charles chose Prince Andrew over Prince Harry
Joe Jonas ‘disgusted’ at Taylor Swift’s ‘mean tactics’ using Sophie Turner for revenge video

Joe Jonas ‘disgusted’ at Taylor Swift’s ‘mean tactics’ using Sophie Turner for revenge

William's ‘jealousy’ led him to pressure Harry into removing ‘confidence boosting’ feature

William's ‘jealousy’ led him to pressure Harry into removing ‘confidence boosting’ feature
Meghan Markle continues to support Prince Harry amid rift with royal family video

Meghan Markle continues to support Prince Harry amid rift with royal family
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie join forces for adaptation of thriller novel 'The Thin Man'

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie join forces for adaptation of thriller novel 'The Thin Man'
Kanye West played ‘twisted, dirty’ game with ex Julia Fox: ‘He was using me!’

Kanye West played ‘twisted, dirty’ game with ex Julia Fox: ‘He was using me!’
Meghan Markle forced to delay memoir release: ‘Sussexes currently on decline’

Meghan Markle forced to delay memoir release: ‘Sussexes currently on decline’