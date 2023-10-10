Princess Eugenie is making friends in Hollywood

Princess Eugenie has amassed 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

The daughter of Prince Andrew is following back only a handful of people on the Facebook-owned application.

Apart from the royal family accounts, the Princess does not follow any celebrities on Instagram with one exception.

A look at her Instagram reveals that the only celebrity the royal is following on the social media platform is Camila Alves McConaughey, the Brazilian singer, and designer who is married to Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey.





