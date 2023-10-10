What military aid has US provided to Israel in response to Hamas attack?

Israeli military drive on a road in the southern part of the country during operations against Hamas fighters.—Reuters/file

Following the deadly Hamas attack within Israel, US President Joe Biden swiftly pledged "rock-solid and unwavering" support to its closest Middle East ally and the US has provided Naval, Air, and ammunition support to it.

The United States, which annually provides approximately $3 billion in military aid to Israel, has taken several measures to demonstrate its backing in the wake of Saturday's attack by the Palestinian armed group.

Naval support

The USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group, one of the most advanced aircraft carriers in the US Navy and among the largest globally, will be repositioned to the Eastern Mediterranean, accompanied by its associated warships.

This group includes a guided missile cruiser and four guided missile destroyers. Additionally, the US is dispatching the USS Normandy, another guided missile cruiser equipped with naval guns, as well as destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt.

Aircraft augmentation

The US is reinforcing its Air Force presence in the region, deploying the F-35, considered the world's most advanced fighter jet, alongside F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons.

Munitions supply

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced the provision of munitions to Israel. Although the exact types of munitions have not been disclosed, it is suspected that Israel has requested both interceptors and precision-guided munitions.

Intercept missiles are essential components of Israel's Iron Dome defence system, designed to neutralise Hamas rockets by causing them to explode harmlessly in the air. Reports suggest that $2 billion worth of US munitions have been pre-positioned at six locations in Israel for potential use in emergencies.

The United States' military support for Israel is substantial, with an annual contribution of $3 billion. Israel ranks as the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign assistance since World War II.

Hamas has condemned the US announcement of aid to Israel, characterising it as "aggression" against Palestinians. The group asserts that such support is tantamount to participating in aggression against the Palestinian people. These developments underline the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.