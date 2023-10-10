 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

What military aid has US provided to Israel in response to Hamas attack?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Israeli military drive on a road in the southern part of the country during operations against Hamas fighters.—Reuters/file
Israeli military drive on a road in the southern part of the country during operations against Hamas fighters.—Reuters/file

Following the deadly Hamas attack within Israel, US President Joe Biden swiftly pledged "rock-solid and unwavering" support to its closest Middle East ally and the US has provided Naval, Air, and ammunition support to it.  

The United States, which annually provides approximately $3 billion in military aid to Israel, has taken several measures to demonstrate its backing in the wake of Saturday's attack by the Palestinian armed group.

Naval support

 The USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group, one of the most advanced aircraft carriers in the US Navy and among the largest globally, will be repositioned to the Eastern Mediterranean, accompanied by its associated warships. 

This group includes a guided missile cruiser and four guided missile destroyers. Additionally, the US is dispatching the USS Normandy, another guided missile cruiser equipped with naval guns, as well as destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt.

Aircraft augmentation 

The US is reinforcing its Air Force presence in the region, deploying the F-35, considered the world's most advanced fighter jet, alongside F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons.

Munitions supply 

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced the provision of munitions to Israel. Although the exact types of munitions have not been disclosed, it is suspected that Israel has requested both interceptors and precision-guided munitions. 

Intercept missiles are essential components of Israel's Iron Dome defence system, designed to neutralise Hamas rockets by causing them to explode harmlessly in the air. Reports suggest that $2 billion worth of US munitions have been pre-positioned at six locations in Israel for potential use in emergencies.

The United States' military support for Israel is substantial, with an annual contribution of $3 billion. Israel ranks as the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign assistance since World War II.

Hamas has condemned the US announcement of aid to Israel, characterising it as "aggression" against Palestinians. The group asserts that such support is tantamount to participating in aggression against the Palestinian people. These developments underline the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.

More From World:

Israel-Palestine conflict: Iranian allies in Iraq, Yemen threaten US for backing Israel

Israel-Palestine conflict: Iranian allies in Iraq, Yemen threaten US for backing Israel
Malala calls for immediate ceasefire as Israel bombards Gaza

Malala calls for immediate ceasefire as Israel bombards Gaza
Top US General cautions Iran against involvement in Israel-Palestine conflict

Top US General cautions Iran against involvement in Israel-Palestine conflict
Video of man being burnt alive prompts calls for justice in Manipur, India

Video of man being burnt alive prompts calls for justice in Manipur, India
Palestine-Israel war: Hamas warns residents of Israeli city Ashkelon to leave or die

Palestine-Israel war: Hamas warns residents of Israeli city Ashkelon to leave or die
New Bin Laden: Meet Mohammed Deif — mastermind of Hamas attack that blindsided Israel

New Bin Laden: Meet Mohammed Deif — mastermind of Hamas attack that blindsided Israel
Israeli, Palestinian foreign ministers to address emergency European Union meeting

Israeli, Palestinian foreign ministers to address emergency European Union meeting
How social media rapidly spread misinformation in Israel-Gaza war

How social media rapidly spread misinformation in Israel-Gaza war
Afghan officials say deadly earthquakes 'killed or injured' over 4,000 people

Afghan officials say deadly earthquakes 'killed or injured' over 4,000 people
Driver who crashed car into Chinese consulate in San Fransisco shot dead

Driver who crashed car into Chinese consulate in San Fransisco shot dead
UN terms complete blockade of Gaza against int’l law amid Israeli bombardment on civilians

UN terms complete blockade of Gaza against int’l law amid Israeli bombardment on civilians
Saudi crown prince MBS says KSA attempting to control ongoing Israel-Hamas clashes

Saudi crown prince MBS says KSA attempting to control ongoing Israel-Hamas clashes