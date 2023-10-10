 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Prince William apologises to student as he personally responds to his invitation

Prince William has responded personally to an invitation to join students at St Michael school, and the Prince of Wales was forced to apologize to the schoolboy as he sadly declined his sweet invite as a VIP guest at his school event.

Reacting to the student’s invitation on X, formerly Twitter, Prince William tweeted, “Good afternoon Freddie, I’m so sorry Catherine and I can’t be with you and the rest of the students at St Michael’s today.”

The student’s letter addressed to Prince William was shared on the school's Twitter account with sweet note which reads: “When your students create a guest list and include his Royal Highness Prince William. Some might think this is wildly ambitious but as Walt Disney once said “all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared the reason for declining the invitation as they have kicked off World Mental Health Day on an official visit to Birmingham on Tuesday. “Tackling mental health challenges and stigmas head on is so important, please keep up this important work. W”

