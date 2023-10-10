Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman 2' fate remains uncertain?

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman 2' fate uncertain?

After his debut as The Batman, Robert Pattinson is riding high on its success. While the studio greenlighted the sequel to be rolled out on October 3, 2025—however some hiccups might disturb the release timeline.



For one, the current SAG-AFTRA, the actors' union, is on strike, meaning the project work is on hold.

But, the producer Dylan Clark previously told the Comic Book the Caped Crusader will not put the fans on waiting for years.

"I will go on record and say that it will be less than five years," he said.

Following the success of the DC film, Matt Reeves also assured fans that he was working on the script at full speed.

"I'm not going to answer that question, but we are working on a movie. I'll put it to you that way," the filmmaker told the Collider in 2023.

He continued, "We're deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it's really exciting, and I'm really excited about what we're doing."

However, the ongoing Hollywood union strike has disturbed the filming schedule, as Midgard Times reported that the shooting for the much-anticipated second part was delayed to March 2024.

But, promisingly, Robert's The Batman's release window remains unchanged.