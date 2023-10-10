 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Rihanna slays with multiple stylish outings in NYC with A$AP Rocky

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Rihanna has been on several recent outings in NYC with beau A$AP Rocky
Rihanna, who recently welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky, has been out and about in New York City recently, impressing netizens with her chic sense of dressing.

The Work singer stepped out in NYC for dinner on Monday. She donned a gray coat that hugged her waist and paired it with black pantaboots and a red clutch.

The mom-of-two stepped out again on Tuesday, looking as chic as ever as she donned the same black pantaboots and paired them with a black bomber jacket and tulle top.

In another stylish outing on Friday, the Grammy winner and A$AP stepped out in celebration of his 35th birthday. Rihanna rocked a double denim get up and white pumps. She put a busty display with a white shirt tied underneath the denim outfit. For the birthday celebration, the singer put a huge jewel encrusted ring on her ring finger.

Their style-infused outings come after they introduced their youngest son Riot Rose the world last month with a slew of adorable family photos. 


