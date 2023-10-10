Ariana Grande gives Dalton Gomez $1M+ not to leak juicy deets?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's divorce is officially settled. The megastar will fork out $1.2 million to her estranged-ex in a settlement. In return, the latter will be barred from sharing any details from the marriage, including photos, interviews, or a tell-all book.



The iron-clad divorce settlement comes after the pair filed to end their two-year marriage last month.

Scanned by The Blast, the documents spelled out that the former couple will not "release, disclose or publish any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or like embodiments whether now or hereafter created."

Not to mention, the exes, in particular, the real estate agent, is also banned from releasing any salacious tell-all interviews or book - especially in the context of the Everybody crooner's alleged relationship with her co-star Ethan Slater amid their marriage.

Notwithstanding the strict conditions, the Grammy winner is set to pay up a one-time eye-watering sum to the 28-year-old: $1,250,000

Alongside the plush payment, the 30-year-old will also share the halved profits from the duo's Los Angeles home sale and will cover his ex's lawyer's $25,000 fees, per TMZ.

Married in 2021, Ariana parted ways with Ethan in January 2023.