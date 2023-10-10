Meghan, Harry urged to delete Spotify's name from website

Months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal came to an end, the couple is reportedly close to signing another lucrative deal with Amazon-owned Audible, an American online audiobook and podcast service that allows users to purchase and stream audiobooks and other forms of spoken word content.

UK's Daily Express on Monday reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in talks with Audible.



Citing an unnamed source, the publication reported that Meghan Markle has approached Julia Roberts and other celebrities as part of her efforts to generate joint projects for a planned relaunch of her website The Tig.

The source said: "Harry and Meghan are retooling, retrenching and preparing to change course in their efforts to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as serious players across multi-media platforms. Expect them to come out swinging in the New Year."

The couple has yet to remove the statement which they posted on Archewell website after signing the deal with Spotify.

Their critics are of the view that the couple has deliberately retained the statement to cash in on their abandoned deal with Spotify.

They have urged the couple to delete the statement and update their website.



