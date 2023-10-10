 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles III to face 'distasteful' death of Diana again: Former Royal Butler

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

King Charles III to face distateful death of Diana again: Former Royal Butler
King Charles III to face 'distateful' death of Diana again: Former Royal Butler

King Charles would see himself in hot waters as Princess Diana's death has come forward in the new Netflix series.

The 73-year-old monarch would face his former wife 's death in the sixth season of The Crown, bringing back sore memories.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell says: "It’s going to be very difficult because this series is my years of service. I started with the Queen in 1976 and then went to Diana in 1987.

Mr Burrell then added: "I am going to find it very difficult to watch it and not be critical because this is a dramatisation but it is also representing the truth and it can’t do both.

"I don’t think it is going to be truthful and I think viewers should take it with a pinch of salt and think well maybe it happened, don’t think that did happen," he continued.

The former royal butler added: "That scene could have been filmed in a very different way but to recreate it in great detail is wrong, it's distasteful and upsetting, not only for people who were there and close to her but for the general public, we know what happened."

More From Entertainment:

‘Aquaman 2’: Jason Momoa, James Wan drown in Amber Heard's controversial claims video

‘Aquaman 2’: Jason Momoa, James Wan drown in Amber Heard's controversial claims
Alison Hammond left heartbroken as Holly Willoughby quits 'This Morning'

Alison Hammond left heartbroken as Holly Willoughby quits 'This Morning'

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reach interim agreement for custody

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reach interim agreement for custody
Holly Willoughby quits 'This Morning' after murder plot revealed

Holly Willoughby quits 'This Morning' after murder plot revealed
Gwyneth Paltrow clears up confusion about Oscar trophy remarks

Gwyneth Paltrow clears up confusion about Oscar trophy remarks
Meghan, Harry urged to delete Spotify's name from website

Meghan, Harry urged to delete Spotify's name from website
Rich Paul allows interviewer to call Adele ‘Mrs. Paul’

Rich Paul allows interviewer to call Adele ‘Mrs. Paul’
Kate Middleton wears £359 blazer on Mental Health Day video

Kate Middleton wears £359 blazer on Mental Health Day
Ariana Grande gives Dalton Gomez $1M+ not to leak juicy deets? video

Ariana Grande gives Dalton Gomez $1M+ not to leak juicy deets?
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Birmingham video

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Birmingham
Rihanna slays with multiple stylish outings in NYC with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna slays with multiple stylish outings in NYC with A$AP Rocky

Travis Barker’s former wife Shanna Moakler sends love to son on 20th birthday

Travis Barker’s former wife Shanna Moakler sends love to son on 20th birthday