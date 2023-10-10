King Charles III to face 'distasteful' death of Diana again: Former Royal Butler

King Charles III to face 'distateful' death of Diana again: Former Royal Butler

King Charles would see himself in hot waters as Princess Diana's death has come forward in the new Netflix series.

The 73-year-old monarch would face his former wife 's death in the sixth season of The Crown, bringing back sore memories.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell says: "It’s going to be very difficult because this series is my years of service. I started with the Queen in 1976 and then went to Diana in 1987.

Mr Burrell then added: "I am going to find it very difficult to watch it and not be critical because this is a dramatisation but it is also representing the truth and it can’t do both.

"I don’t think it is going to be truthful and I think viewers should take it with a pinch of salt and think well maybe it happened, don’t think that did happen," he continued.



The former royal butler added: "That scene could have been filmed in a very different way but to recreate it in great detail is wrong, it's distasteful and upsetting, not only for people who were there and close to her but for the general public, we know what happened."

