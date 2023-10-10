Holly Willoughby quits 'This Morning' after murder plot revealed

Holly Willoughby on Tuesday announced to quit ITV show This Morning after 14 years, leaving her fans disappointed.

The renowned TV presenter said she made the decision "for me and my family".

She posted a statement on her Instagram account where she is followed by more than eight million people.

The statement came after her week-long absence from the daytime programme. She had disappeared from the TV when a man was charged with soliciting to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap the TV presenter.

"I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning," she posted on Tuesday.

Her statement didn't refer directly to last week's alleged incident.

She added: "It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.



