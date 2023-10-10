 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reach interim agreement for custody

Details of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turners interim custody agreement have finally been revealed
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just about to settle their custody dispute amid divorce proceedings.

Court documents obtained by People reveal details of their current interim consent order for the custody of their two daughters: Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, 3.

The agreement states that the children will stay with the Game of Thrones star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 21. In the time the girls spend with their mom, she can travel with them throughout the US or UK.

Following that, Sophie will bring the children to Jonas on October 21. The Jonas Brothers vocalist will have them with him until November 2.

The interim agreement, which was made after three whole days of mediation, lays out the plan for handover of children until 7January 2024, so the children will spend Thanksgiving with their dad and Christmas with their mother.

If the ex couple hash things out during mediation, then Jonas could avoid the going to trial for Sophie’s allegation that he withheld their daughters’ passports so they couldn’t travel to the UK. Sophie Turner’s claim invoked international Hague Convention Treaty laws.

