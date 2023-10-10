 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
John Cena on 'hypocrite' label after The Rock feud: 'I was wrong'

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson traveled to Hollywood after WWE career. John Cena blasted the pivot. Then he followed the same trajectory. Now, he is acknowledging his mistake and making amends with his fellow star.

Speaking at the press conference WWE’s 2023 Fastlane event, the Fast and Furious star said, "If you've been following what I've tried to do, especially as of late, publicly and personally to Dwayne Johnson, I've stated that although I thought I was trying to do what's best for business," the wrestler-turned-star on kicking off the years-long beef.

He continued, "I went about it the wrong way. I violated his trust, and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about."

Noting his liking for the 51-year-old, he said, "And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back [in WWE]. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way."

"I didn't do it the respectful way, so I had to eat a little bit of crow," Cena recalled. "I had to say, 'I'm sorry, and I was wrong,' because I am sorry and I was wrong, and that's a very humbling experience,” John noted.

Adding, “Dwayne is a hell of a guy... I became who I despised. I see that perspective, and I understand it. It was a great learning experience from my mistake with feuding with The Rock."

