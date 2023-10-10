Kate Middleton upstages Prince William

Meghan Markle is often accused of pulling the strings of Prince Harry and overshadowing her husband on important occasions.

Meghan's sister-in-law also apparently taking a leaf out of her book as Prince William at times seems to be living in Kate Middleton's shadow.

The Prince and Princess of Wales on Tuesday travelled to Birmingham to mark the World's Mental Health Day.

Multiple pictures and videos of the couple's activities were shared on their Instagram account.

While the Instagram post showed William posing for pictures with people, the couple's post included at least one solo picture of his wife.



According to her critics online, in the solo photo, Kate Middleton seemed to flaunt her "expensive" blazer and her hair which fell perfectly onto her blazer.

According to express.co.uk, "This also isn’t the first time Kate has been seen wearing her “Mya Yellow Tailored Jacket” from L.K. Bennett."



"Retailing for £359, the Princess also wore this bright number when she visited Bath back in May to honour Mental Health Awareness Week."

