Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her ‘biggest vice’ in candid interview

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her 'biggest vice' and her 'virtues' in new candid interview

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow opened up on what her “biggest vice” is in a new candid interview.

Appearing in Vogue’s 73 Questions segment, she talked of everything from her gratitude for her part in hit TV show Glee to what became of her Oscar trophy.

When asked about her “biggest vice” by Vogue, she shared: “My one alcoholic drink per week.”

For the unversed, Paltrow has previously admitted to drinking “seven nights a week,” so this is definitely a big improvement on her part.

The Marvel star was then asked what her virtue is, to which she quipped, “Everything else.”

For the interview, which was conducted in her sprawling Hamptons estate, Paltrow donned a simple purple maxi-dress.

During the same revealing interview, she also dished that she now uses her 1999 for Best Actress Oscar trophy as a “doorstop”. “It works perfectly,” she added. Paltrow won the award for Shakespeare In Love.

She also revealed which TV show she would choose to guest star on.

“Maybe Alone,” she revealed, adding, “But I'm not that good at survival, so a very short cameo.”