Meghan Markle makes subtle nod to Kate Middleton in new video

Meghan Markle apparently made a subtle reference to sister-in-law Kate Middleton in new video

Meghan Markle recently appeared in a video for a non-profit organization, and eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice what seemed to be a subtle nod to her sister-in-law, Princess Kate.

The video was made in support of Fisher House Foundation, which aims to build comfort homes for military, and veterans to stay in with their families while a family member recovers in a hospital.

For the video, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, donned a blue and white Ralph Lauren button-down shirt paired with a black midi Skirt. She accessorized her look with Princess Diana's Cartier watch.

What caught the attention of many was that Meghan had previously worn the exact same Ralph Lauren shirt as she cheered Serena Williams at a Wimbledon match in 2018, alongside Princess Kate.

This comes after an insider recently revealed that Kate, the Princess of Wales, has no plans to talk to her sister-in-law or even Prince Harry.

"Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry nor Meghan,” said the tipster.

"There has been too much that has happened and she’s not ready yet."

The two sisters-in-law have been estranged due Meghan and Harry’s exit from their royal duties in 2020 and the bombshell revelations they made about the Royal Family since.