Blinken to land in Israel on Thursday to show solidarity: Miller

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to travel to Israel in the coming days in a show of solidarity and support as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller made this announcement in response to the unprecedented attack by Hamas, which has already claimed the lives of over 1,000 Israelis.



Blinken's visit aims to provide an opportunity for the senior leadership in Israel to directly communicate their needs and concerns, said Miller.

According to the State Department spokesperson, the Secretary of State will leave for Israel on Wednesday and is expected to arrive on Thursday.

Although the specific details of Blinken's itinerary are still being finalised, the visit underscores the enduring support of the United States for Israel in these challenging times.

President Joe Biden has consistently reaffirmed the unwavering support of the United States for Israel. In the face of what he termed "abhorrent" attacks by Hamas, the President vowed that the US would stand firmly with Israel and provide all necessary support.

He made it crystal clear that Israel would receive the resources it needs to protect its citizens, defend itself, and respond to the attacks. President Biden emphasised that terrorism can never be justified or excused.

The conflict erupted when Hamas launched a multi-pronged attack on Israel, invading multiple Israeli towns by land, sea, and air. In response, Israel initiated a counteroffensive, conducting airstrikes on Gaza since Saturday.

Regrettably, the violence has taken a heavy toll, with at least 830 Palestinian casualties in Gaza and the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

President Biden also confirmed that the number of Americans killed in the attacks has risen to 14.

Reports indicate that Hamas has taken over 150 hostages, including several Americans. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan clarified that while there are over 20 missing Americans, not all of them are necessarily held as hostages.

The Biden administration has been actively engaged since the outset of the crisis. Daily meetings of the national security team have been held, and military assets have been repositioned in the region to assist Israel. This support includes the provision of munitions and interceptors for Israel's Iron Dome.

Furthermore, a US carrier strike group, featuring the USS Gerald R. Ford, the most advanced aircraft carrier in the US Navy, along with missile cruisers and destroyers, has been deployed closer to the eastern Mediterranean to enhance regional deterrence efforts.

As the conflict continues to escalate, the death toll has risen to 1,800, with approximately 1,000 Israelis killed and 830 Palestinians reported as casualties.

The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating, with displaced Palestinians and escalating hostilities further exacerbating the situation.