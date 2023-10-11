Gigi Hadid sends message to 'hurting' Palestinians, Jews: 'Sending you strength'

Gigi Hadid has broken silence on the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

The supermodel, who is an active supporter of Palestinians, has turned to her Instagram on Tuesday extend her condolences to both of the involved parties.

She began: "The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement.'"

"The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades long cycle of back & forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of) and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic," she adds.



The 26-year-old continued: "If you are hurting as I share my condolences today with my loves ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I'm sending you my love and strength - whoever and wherever you are."

"There are a lot of complex, personal and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity or where they were born," she continued.

"I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always," Hadid concluded.