 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid sends message to 'hurting' Palestinians, Jews: 'Sending you strength'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Gigi Hadid sends message to hurting Palestinians, Jews: Sending you strength

Gigi Hadid has broken silence on the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

The supermodel, who is an active supporter of Palestinians, has turned to her Instagram on Tuesday extend her condolences to both of the involved parties.

She began: "The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement.'"

"The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades long cycle of back & forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of) and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic," she adds.

The 26-year-old continued: "If you are hurting as I share my condolences today with my loves ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I'm sending you my love and strength - whoever and wherever you are."

"There are a lot of complex, personal and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity or where they were born," she continued.

"I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always," Hadid concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana 'bodyguard' she was 'deeply in love with'

Princess Diana 'bodyguard' she was 'deeply in love with'
'Unregistered girlfriend' Kate Middleton said 'no' to Queen before wedding video

'Unregistered girlfriend' Kate Middleton said 'no' to Queen before wedding
What happened to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'horrific' NYC 'car chase?'

What happened to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'horrific' NYC 'car chase?'
Jerry Seinfeld teases big revelation about ‘Seinfeld’

Jerry Seinfeld teases big revelation about ‘Seinfeld’

How did Adele meet Rich Paul? Find here

How did Adele meet Rich Paul? Find here
King Charles to see Diana 'ghost' in 'supernatural' episode of The Crown video

King Charles to see Diana 'ghost' in 'supernatural' episode of The Crown
Meghan Markle makes subtle nod to Kate Middleton in new video

Meghan Markle makes subtle nod to Kate Middleton in new video

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her ‘biggest vice’ in candid interview

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her ‘biggest vice’ in candid interview
Kate Middleton upstages Prince William

Kate Middleton upstages Prince William
Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy flashback hints at due date for baby Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy flashback hints at due date for baby Barker
John Cena on ‘hypocrite’ label after The Rock feud: 'I was wrong'

John Cena on ‘hypocrite’ label after The Rock feud: 'I was wrong'
‘Aquaman 2’: Jason Momoa, James Wan drown in Amber Heard's controversial claims video

‘Aquaman 2’: Jason Momoa, James Wan drown in Amber Heard's controversial claims