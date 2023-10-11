 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post as they return to New York after ‘near catastrophic’ car chase

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared their first post on their Archewell Foundation’s website after they returned to New York for the first time after a "near catastrophic" car chase in May.

The royal couple attended in-person the Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit as part of Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival on Tuesday.

Following the participation, Meghan and Harry’s team shared on their official website which reads: “The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age brought together parents who have experienced tragic loss, connected to their child’s social media use, for a discussion on building community and creating a safer online world for young people.

“During an intimate conversation, these parents discussed how they are using their stories to inspire action and raise awareness of the dangers to young people’s mental health. The parents, whom The Archewell Foundation has engaged with over the past year, highlighted the strength and community they have found through a shared passion for creating meaningful change to prevent more families from this tragedy.”

It further reads: “Following the parents’ panels, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke alongside U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about how to address mental wellness in a digital age.

“In a conversation moderated by Carson Daly, they discussed the pervasive reality of the teen mental health crisis and the steps that can be taken to ensure the safety of children and teens globally.”

