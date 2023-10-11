 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share stunning photos from New York visit

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have shared their first stunning photos from their visit as they returned to New York City for the first time after a "near catastrophic" car chase in May.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents look all smiling in the photos shared on Archewell Foundation’s website.

The photos were taken as Prince Harry and Meghan stopped by the Marcy Lab School, a partner of The Archewell Foundation, to meet the exceptional Fall 2023 Fellows gaining the skills to pursue a purpose-driven career in technology.

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess met Fellows who shared their aspirations for building a better online world and fostering a more inclusive tech community.

They also spoke with alumni about how their experience at Marcy Lab prepared them for their new roles, teaching them the technical skills needed to succeed alongside a tailored personal development and leadership curriculum.

The statement reads: “The Archewell Foundation has partnered with the Marcy Lab School for the past year and is proud to support their incredible work as they educate the innovative young leaders of tomorrow.” 

