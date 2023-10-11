 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Meghan Markle reveals ‘most important’ thing in her entire life amid Hollywood, political ambitions

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has disclosed her number one priority in her entire life amid reports of her Hollywood and political ambitions.

The Duchess of Sussex was speaking at an event for their Archewell Foundation in New York City.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother said, "Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life."

Meanwhile, Meghan also expressed her concerns about the potentially damaging impact of social media on the lives of young people.

Prince Harry’s wife said, “They say being a parent, the days are long but the years are short, so it worries me ... but I'm also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we've made in the past year being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of these experiences, share their stories and the more information gathering we're able to do, the more we can move the needle a little bit.”

"Everyone is affected by the online world and social media. We all just want to feel safe. I'm confident that with more ears and awareness and visibility of what is really happening, we can make some significant change together", Meghan Markle continued.

