 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William reveals how he maintains his mental health

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Prince William reveals how he maintains his mental health

King Charles elder son Prince William has disclosed how he maintains his mental health as he speaks on World Mental Health Day.

The future king shared his experience while hosting a forum for young people to mark World Mental Health Day.

Prince William said that humour and "having a laugh" were important to him, and added that putting down screens to spend time with friends and family maintains his mental health.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter, the royal couple shared photos from their visit and tweeted, “Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay and a reminder to prioritise our mental wellbeing.

“It’s always so insightful listening to young people share their experiences, and today's event ‘Exploring our #EmotionalWorlds’ has been full of important conversations.”

They further said, “The young people here today have been nominated by ten leading mental health and youth charities to talk about specific challenges and the solutions their generation needs. Let's keep the conversations going.”

More From Entertainment:

Drake, DJ Khalid called out on 'double standards' amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Drake, DJ Khalid called out on 'double standards' amid Israel-Palestine conflict
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice get strong warning over Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice get strong warning over Frogmore Cottage
Prince Harry sends strong cryptic message to King Charles, Prince William? video

Prince Harry sends strong cryptic message to King Charles, Prince William?
Zayn Malik reacts to ex Gigi Hadid new relationship with Bradley Cooper

Zayn Malik reacts to ex Gigi Hadid new relationship with Bradley Cooper
King Charles now has ‘men in grey suits’ to keep Prince Harry away video

King Charles now has ‘men in grey suits’ to keep Prince Harry away
Brad Pitt makes another demand in French winery case against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt makes another demand in French winery case against Angelina Jolie
Britney Spears lands in police trouble again for driving violations

Britney Spears lands in police trouble again for driving violations

Meghan Markle reveals ‘most important’ thing in her entire life amid Hollywood, political ambitions

Meghan Markle reveals ‘most important’ thing in her entire life amid Hollywood, political ambitions
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share stunning photos from New York visit video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share stunning photos from New York visit
Kanye West, Bianca Censori got married solely for THIS reason

Kanye West, Bianca Censori got married solely for THIS reason
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post as they return to New York after ‘near catastrophic’ car chase

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post as they return to New York after ‘near catastrophic’ car chase
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper unfazed by their 20-year age gap amid budding romance

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper unfazed by their 20-year age gap amid budding romance