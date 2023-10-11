 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Meghan Markle is ‘shallow’ and needs to ‘shake’ it off

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been urged to follow along with the element of shallowness that she appears to embody.

Allegations regarding this have been shard by royal expert Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on everything, in her most recent interview with GB News.

During the course of this chat, Ms Schofield touched upon Meghan’s apparent friendship with Beyoncé.

She started the entire chat off by accusing Meghan Markle of using her celebrity status for personal gain.

She even went as far as to say, “I feel like Meghan hobnobbing with all of these celebrities made a bigger impact than Prince Harry's Invictus Games.”

She also pointed out, “I feel like people were more glued to Meghan at the Beyoncé concert, she went to the Beyoncé concert twice.”

This has been linked to Meghan Markle’s bid for relevance and even promoted the expert to bash the Duchess’ actions.

“I don't think that people are impressed by them,” she said in response to this theory.

Before concluding she also offered some insight into the couple’s apparent thought process and said, “They feel, you know, at this point in time I still feel like there is an element of shallowness that surrounds that brand and they really need to shake that off.”

