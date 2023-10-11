Pakistan's star batter Mohammad Rizwan dedicates century to Palestinians besieged in Gaza

Mohammad Rizwan celebrates Pakistan's record run chase in Indian Hyderabad on October 10, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan’s star batter Mohammad Rizwan, whose 131 score helped the national team to achieve highest-ever run chase in an ICC World Cup against Sri Lanka, dedicated his century to besieged Palestinians in Gaza reeling from indiscriminate Israeli strikes.



On Tuesday, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets by chasing down a record target of 345 in 48.2 overs in India’s Hyderabad.

Rizwan scored 131 not out and in the company of opener Abdullah Shafique (113) set the platform for chasing a daunting 345-run target with 10 balls to spare.

“This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win,” Rizwan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The star batter credited the whole team for the victory “and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier”.

Rizwan also expressed gratitude to the Indian fans saying, “Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout.”

Israel rains bombs on Gaza

After Israel imposed a complete blockade of Gaza in response to Hamas surprise attack, a humanitarian crisis is swiftly unfolding in Gaza with stranded residents facing a shortage of essential items, while the death toll from the clashes crossed 2,000.

The Gaza Strip has been hit by airstrikes since imposition of complete siege of the besieged territory with Israeli military fighter jets hit more than 200 targets overnight in a neighbourhood of Gaza City that it said had been used by Hamas to launch its unprecedented wave of attacks.

Under the “complete siege” on the area, the Israeli defence ministry said it halted supplies of electricity, food, water and fuel to the enclave.

The Palestinian interior ministry said most of the targets were “towers, residential buildings, civil and service facilities, and many mosques.” Hamas denied that it used any of the targeted towers.

Gaza's health ministry said at least 900 people have been martyred and 4,600 wounded in the crowded coastal enclave.

On Saturday, Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip rampaged through parts of southern Israel, in the deadliest Palestinian attack in Israel's history.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported the weekend death toll had reached 1,200.

Dozens of Israelis and other foreigners were captured and taken to Gaza as hostages, some shown on social media being paraded through the streets.

Hamas said the attack was in response to Israeli violations in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.