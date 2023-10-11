 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's star batter Mohammad Rizwan dedicates century to Palestinians besieged in Gaza

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Mohammad Rizwan celebrates Pakistans record run chase in Indian Hyderabad on October 10, 2023. — AFP
Mohammad Rizwan celebrates Pakistan's record run chase in Indian Hyderabad on October 10, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan’s star batter Mohammad Rizwan, whose 131 score helped the national team to achieve highest-ever run chase in an ICC World Cup against Sri Lanka, dedicated his century to besieged Palestinians in Gaza reeling from indiscriminate Israeli strikes.

On Tuesday, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets by chasing down a record target of 345 in 48.2 overs in India’s Hyderabad.

Rizwan scored 131 not out and in the company of opener Abdullah Shafique (113) set the platform for chasing a daunting 345-run target with 10 balls to spare.

“This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win,” Rizwan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The star batter credited the whole team for the victory “and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier”.

Rizwan also expressed gratitude to the Indian fans saying, “Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout.”

Israel rains bombs on Gaza

After Israel imposed a complete blockade of Gaza in response to Hamas surprise attack, a humanitarian crisis is swiftly unfolding in Gaza with stranded residents facing a shortage of essential items, while the death toll from the clashes crossed 2,000.

The Gaza Strip has been hit by airstrikes since imposition of complete siege of the besieged territory with Israeli military fighter jets hit more than 200 targets overnight in a neighbourhood of Gaza City that it said had been used by Hamas to launch its unprecedented wave of attacks.

Under the “complete siege” on the area, the Israeli defence ministry said it halted supplies of electricity, food, water and fuel to the enclave.

The Palestinian interior ministry said most of the targets were “towers, residential buildings, civil and service facilities, and many mosques.” Hamas denied that it used any of the targeted towers.

Gaza's health ministry said at least 900 people have been martyred and 4,600 wounded in the crowded coastal enclave.

On Saturday, Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip rampaged through parts of southern Israel, in the deadliest Palestinian attack in Israel's history.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported the weekend death toll had reached 1,200.

Dozens of Israelis and other foreigners were captured and taken to Gaza as hostages, some shown on social media being paraded through the streets.

Hamas said the attack was in response to Israeli violations in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: PCB chief leaves for India tomorrow to watch World Cup blockbuster

Pak vs Ind: PCB chief leaves for India tomorrow to watch World Cup blockbuster
WATCH: Babar Azam's 'heart-warming' gesture for ground staff in Hyderabad

WATCH: Babar Azam's 'heart-warming' gesture for ground staff in Hyderabad
Babar Azam's stats in multi-nation tournaments since 2022

Babar Azam's stats in multi-nation tournaments since 2022
World Cup 2023: Pakistan smashes record with victory over Sri Lanka

World Cup 2023: Pakistan smashes record with victory over Sri Lanka
Rizwan, Shafique soar as Pakistan sink Sri Lanka with record World Cup chase

Rizwan, Shafique soar as Pakistan sink Sri Lanka with record World Cup chase
World Cup 2023: Fans, experts laud Rizwan for 'fighting' century

World Cup 2023: Fans, experts laud Rizwan for 'fighting' century
Pak vs SL: Fans in awe of Abdullah Shafique for his splendid 100

Pak vs SL: Fans in awe of Abdullah Shafique for his splendid 100

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq surpasses Babar Azam to become second joint fastest to 3,000 ODI runs

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq surpasses Babar Azam to become second joint fastest to 3,000 ODI runs
Pak vs SL: Green Shirts concede highest-ever total in their World Cup history

Pak vs SL: Green Shirts concede highest-ever total in their World Cup history
World Cup 2023: Indian embassy finally begins processing visas for Pakistani journalists

World Cup 2023: Indian embassy finally begins processing visas for Pakistani journalists
Cricket's inclusion in Olympics 2028 excites players

Cricket's inclusion in Olympics 2028 excites players
World Cup 2023: Pakistan set for face-off with Sri Lanka today

World Cup 2023: Pakistan set for face-off with Sri Lanka today