Kate Middleton feels 'alone' being 'outsider' in Royal family: 'Navigating uncharted territory'

Kate Middleton feels 'alone' being 'outsider' in Royal family

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is a prominent senior member of the Royal Family, has earned significant acclaim for her contributions, but she often experiences a sense of isolation.

Kate Middleton has taken on additional responsibilities since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, along with her husband, Prince William, whose the King-in-waiting.

Recognized for her exceptional popularity among the royals, Kate has meticulously forged her own path within the Royal Family, as noted by royal expert, Tessa Dunlop.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, the author said, "In certain respects, I believe Kate may indeed feel somewhat alone.”

“She has transitioned from being a relatively solitary figure or an affluent individual from her home county to becoming an incredibly famous and influential individual, which can be quite a solitary position," she added.



"Fortunately, she maintains strong bonds with her mother and her sister," the expert said of Kate, elaborating, "Kate has undeniably charted her unique course, casting herself as an outsider."

"She has been an incredibly successful addition to the Royal Family and has embraced the institution of monarchy in a manner that sets her apart. She has reaffirmed the traditional boundaries of the monarchy."

The commentator pointed out that Kate's distinct position is due to the tragic passing of Princess Diana at the age of 36.

"Diana passed away before reaching the age Kate is now, and the monarchy has not encountered anyone quite like her,” she added.

“Kate is navigating uncharted territory in modern history, a crucial factor to consider. Her role as the future Queen Consort carries significant influence, centering on the notion of soft power."