Kate Middleton wears earrings gifted by woman whose daughter took her onw life 

entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Kate Middleton delivered a speech in honor of World Mental Health Day while wearing the earrings gifted to her by a woman whose daughter Issy took her own life.

Later a statement issued by EARSASS / EARRINGS issued a statement to thank the Princess of Wales for showing her support.

Issy's mother said "May daughter Issy took her own life. The proceeds from the earings are going to a charity called Brave Minds, a mental health charity that supports children using the platforms of rugby clubs Mental Health is such an important issue."

The statement which accompanied a picture of the Princess of Wales said, "We are all so overwhelmingly grateful to @princeandprincessofwales for the love, support and compassion she has shown wearing the beautiful ISSY STAR earrings in honour of our utterly loved, missed and remembered ISSY on world mental health day. 

Yesterday was such poignant day for so many of us who suffer with mental health. Let’s talk about mental health and suicide like it’s talking about our physical health and normalise what is normal! 

Thank you to absolutely everyone who has support @earsass with this legacy earring for Issy and so many others who have lots their lives … this charity it is changing lives and saving them." 



