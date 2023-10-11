King Charles, William and Kate likely to lose allies with latest move

Princess Eugenie has not allowed the royal family's rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to affect her relations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton distanced themselves from the couple after they publically criticized the royal family, Eugenie has maintained a good relationship with the US-based royal couple.

She even went to attend the Super Bowl halftime show with her cousin Harry and later dined with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year.

Their reunion had followed Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview. The couple then spoke against the royals in their Netflix documentary before the Duke of Sussex leveled a series of allegations against the senior members of the royal family in his tell-all book.

The Netflix documentary and "Spare" were also not enough to stop Eugenie from meeting Harry in London when he arrived at a court hearing in a case against a British publisher.

Royal observers think Eugenie thinks Prince Harry and his father Prince Andrew have both been mistreated by their family. They are of the view that Eugenie wanted to send a strong message to the king and his eldest son that she won't obey them if her father is cornered.

According to the latest reports in the British media, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are at risk of being "turfed out" of Frogmore Cottage as aides consider renting it out to the public for a large sum.

The two daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson both use the home as a base when visiting Windsor, but neither are looking to move in there permanently.

According to a source, Andrew has been told that if he or his daughters fail to take up full-time residency, the home will be at risk of going on the rental market.

The move is likely to anger Eugenie and her sister and may elicit a reaction from the duo.

While they may not confront the King, Queen, William, and Kate, the move has the potential to bring Andrew's daughters closer to Meghan and Harry.



