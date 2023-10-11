Ed Sheeran builds a shocking thing on his lawn

Ed Sheeran revealed he has a spooky thing in his backyard: a gravesite



In a chat with GQ, the Perfect singer said, “I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt,” noting, that the area serves a two-pronged cause, a marriage site, where the Grammy winner revealed some of his friends exchanged vows.

Explaining further the presence of a gravesite in his backyard, the British crooner said, “It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there.”

He continued, “People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

Meanwhile, Ed is running on the success of his seventh album release, Autumn Variations on Sept 29.

“Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded,” he explained.

Adding, “When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time."

He noted, "There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness, and confusion.”