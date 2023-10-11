Jada Pinkett Smith shares her solution to end suicidal thoughts

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her struggle with depression, prompting her to try to take her life. However, a psychedelic drug, ayahuasca, found her back to clarity.



In the run-up to her much-anticipated memoir Worthy, the 52-year-old sits with PEOPLE to take a trip down memory lane about her life’s highs and lows.

Remembering her suicidal phase, the Girls Trip star revealed, “When I turned 40, I was in so much pain. I couldn’t figure a way out besides death. So I made a plan.”

Despite being surrounded by a glamorous life, the 52-year-old added, “They have it all” of it all. “But, while I was really living the dream, I hit a huge wall — a massive amount of depression.”

She continued, “The voices were incoming. “‘Just kill yourself. You're not worth anything, you ain't ****, adding, that she started seeking ways to end her life. “I started looking for places, cliffs where I could have an accident because I didn't want my kids to think that their mother had committed suicide.”

Struggling with serious suicidal issues, Jada had a glimmer of hope after she stumbled upon the ayahuasca ceremony, a plant-based psychedelic drug, where the leader typically mixed the substance with tea to lead the subject via hallucinations.

“Ayahuasca helped me, it gave me a new intimate relationship with myself that I had never had before.” Jada says since the first time she took the drug, “the suicidal thoughts completely went away,” she added.