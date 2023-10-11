 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Jada Pinkett Smith shares her solution to end suicidal thoughts

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her struggle with depression, prompting her to try to take her life. However, a psychedelic drug, ayahuasca, found her back to clarity.

In the run-up to her much-anticipated memoir Worthy, the 52-year-old sits with PEOPLE to take a trip down memory lane about her life’s highs and lows.

Remembering her suicidal phase, the Girls Trip star revealed, “When I turned 40, I was in so much pain. I couldn’t figure a way out besides death. So I made a plan.”

Despite being surrounded by a glamorous life, the 52-year-old added, “They have it all” of it all. “But, while I was really living the dream, I hit a huge wall — a massive amount of depression.”

She continued, “The voices were incoming. “‘Just kill yourself. You're not worth anything, you ain't ****, adding, that she started seeking ways to end her life. “I started looking for places, cliffs where I could have an accident because I didn't want my kids to think that their mother had committed suicide.”

Struggling with serious suicidal issues, Jada had a glimmer of hope after she stumbled upon the ayahuasca ceremony, a plant-based psychedelic drug, where the leader typically mixed the substance with tea to lead the subject via hallucinations.

“Ayahuasca helped me, it gave me a new intimate relationship with myself that I had never had before.” Jada says since the first time she took the drug, “the suicidal thoughts completely went away,” she added.

