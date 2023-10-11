King Charles, Queen Camilla to undertake foreign visit this month

King Charles and Queen Camilla will undertake a State Visit to Kenya, said a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace.



The statement said, the visit will take place from Tuesday 31st October to Friday 3rd November 2023, and will celebrate the warm relationship between the two countries and the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge.

It said the visit is at the invitation of President Ruto and comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence. "His Majesty’s first visit to a Commonwealth nation as King is therefore to the country in which Queen Elizabeth II’s reign began, having acceded to the throne in Kenya in February 1952."

The King and Queen will visit Nairobi City County, Mombasa County and surrounding areas. Their Majesties’ programme will reflect the ways in which Kenya and the United Kingdom are working together, notably to boost mutual prosperity, tackle climate change, promote youth opportunity and employment, advance sustainable development and create a more stable and secure region.