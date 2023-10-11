 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Queen Camilla to undertake foreign visit this month

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

King Charles, Queen Camilla to undertake foreign visit this month
King Charles, Queen Camilla to undertake foreign visit this month 

King Charles and Queen Camilla will undertake a State Visit to Kenya, said a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace.

The statement said, the visit will take place from Tuesday 31st October to Friday 3rd November 2023, and will celebrate the warm relationship between the two countries and the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge.

It said the visit is at the invitation of President Ruto and comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence. "His Majesty’s first visit to a Commonwealth nation as King is therefore to the country in which Queen Elizabeth II’s reign began, having acceded to the throne in Kenya in February 1952."

The King and Queen will visit Nairobi City County, Mombasa County and surrounding areas. Their Majesties’ programme will reflect the ways in which Kenya and the United Kingdom are working together, notably to boost mutual prosperity, tackle climate change, promote youth opportunity and employment, advance sustainable development and create a more stable and secure region.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles in a fix over Kenyans' demands

King Charles in a fix over Kenyans' demands

Billie Eilish frustrated over ‘internet’ knowing ‘everything’ about ‘relationships’

Billie Eilish frustrated over ‘internet’ knowing ‘everything’ about ‘relationships’
Prince William can’t be taken seriously on mental health: 'Let Meghan suffer'

Prince William can’t be taken seriously on mental health: 'Let Meghan suffer'
'Absence of crowd' at Harry and Meghan's arrival in NYC highlighted by UK media

'Absence of crowd' at Harry and Meghan's arrival in NYC highlighted by UK media

Kristen Stewart explains why Robert Pattinson's ideal for ‘Twilight’

Kristen Stewart explains why Robert Pattinson's ideal for ‘Twilight’
Scarlett Johansson shares mental health fitness tips

Scarlett Johansson shares mental health fitness tips
'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White enter wrestling ring video

'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White enter wrestling ring

Kate Middleton steals the limelight from Meghan's NYC visit video

Kate Middleton steals the limelight from Meghan's NYC visit

Prince William doesn’t even ‘try’ and there’s ‘no excuse’ for it

Prince William doesn’t even ‘try’ and there’s ‘no excuse’ for it
Prince George, Princess Charlotte will ‘never’ be able to marry anyone

Prince George, Princess Charlotte will ‘never’ be able to marry anyone
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals reason for not divorcing Will Smith despite separation

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals reason for not divorcing Will Smith despite separation
Jada Pinkett Smith shares her solution to end suicidal thoughts

Jada Pinkett Smith shares her solution to end suicidal thoughts