King Charles follows in the footsteps of Dutch royal family on Israel-Hamas conflict

King Charles follows in the footsteps of the Dutch royal family on the Israel-Hamas conflict

Four days after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, King Charles spoke about the events through a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the British monarch condemned the attack on Israel.

"This is a situation his majesty is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated," the spokesperson said



"His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak."



The British royal family or the monarch, however, did not issue a formal statement, on their official website or social media accounts.

The Dutch royal family was quick to react when Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday.

King Charles issued the statement to the media after the royal family was criticized for keeping mum on the situation.