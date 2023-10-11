 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate surprise people with statement on Israel-Hamas conflict

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Prince William and Kate surprise people with statement on Israel-Hamas conflict
Prince William and Kate surprise people with statement on Israel-Hamas conflict 

It took Prince William and Kate Middleton four days to issue a statement on the fighting between Hamas and Israel that started on Saturday.

The statement came after the British Royal family was criticized on social media for not speaking about the conflict in the Middle East.

The royal couple on Wednesday issued a joint statement which said "The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past."

The statement issued on behalf of the couple was shared on their official Instagram account.

It said, "Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families, and their friends in their hearts and minds. Those the Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly  shared a common hope--that of a better future."

"In the midst of such terrible sufferings, The Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation."

Prince William and Kate surprise people with statement on Israel-Hamas conflict

Prince William and Kate Middleton's statement came hours after King Charles reacted to the events in Isreal and Gaza.

More From Entertainment:

Madonna, Al Pacino's strange first encounter revealed

Madonna, Al Pacino's strange first encounter revealed
Prince Harry appears ‘grim’ and ‘haunted’ at mental health event in NYC

Prince Harry appears ‘grim’ and ‘haunted’ at mental health event in NYC
King Charles does not know what to do with Kate Middleton video

King Charles does not know what to do with Kate Middleton
King Charles follows in the footsteps of Dutch royal family on Israel-Hamas conflict

King Charles follows in the footsteps of Dutch royal family on Israel-Hamas conflict

Bianca Censori’s family feels ‘ignored’ by her and Kanye West

Bianca Censori’s family feels ‘ignored’ by her and Kanye West

Kate Middleton 'needs' her mother: 'Always on her own'

Kate Middleton 'needs' her mother: 'Always on her own'
King Charles in a fix over Kenyans' demands

King Charles in a fix over Kenyans' demands

Prince William can’t be taken seriously on mental health: 'Let Meghan suffer'

Prince William can’t be taken seriously on mental health: 'Let Meghan suffer'
Billie Eilish frustrated over ‘internet’ knowing ‘everything’ about ‘relationships’

Billie Eilish frustrated over ‘internet’ knowing ‘everything’ about ‘relationships’
'Absence of crowd' at Harry and Meghan's arrival in NYC highlighted by UK media

'Absence of crowd' at Harry and Meghan's arrival in NYC highlighted by UK media

Kristen Stewart explains why Robert Pattinson's ideal for ‘Twilight’

Kristen Stewart explains why Robert Pattinson's ideal for ‘Twilight’
Scarlett Johansson shares mental health fitness tips

Scarlett Johansson shares mental health fitness tips