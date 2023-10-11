Prince William and Kate surprise people with statement on Israel-Hamas conflict

It took Prince William and Kate Middleton four days to issue a statement on the fighting between Hamas and Israel that started on Saturday.

The statement came after the British Royal family was criticized on social media for not speaking about the conflict in the Middle East.

The royal couple on Wednesday issued a joint statement which said "The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past."

The statement issued on behalf of the couple was shared on their official Instagram account.

It said, "Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families, and their friends in their hearts and minds. Those the Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope--that of a better future."

"In the midst of such terrible sufferings, The Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation."

Prince William and Kate Middleton's statement came hours after King Charles reacted to the events in Isreal and Gaza.