Bradley Cooper 'excited' over romance with Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper, who is currently making headlines for his alleged romance with model Gigi Hadid, reportedly appears to be very excited about his new romance. It has been revealed by insiders that the actor is telling his friends about Gigi being exactly his type.



The pair sparked romance rumours after grabbing dinner together in New York City on Saturday (October 5) and later fueled the rumours as they were spotted getting back to NYC in Bradley's SUV after enjoying an alleged romantic weekend getaway.

According to the Daily Mail, sources close to the actor revealed to the publication, "Bradley is super-excited to date again and be in a relationship."

The source continued, "The 48-year-old actor is eager about getting to know the 28-year-old Gigi. He has not felt this excitement about a woman in a very long time."

The insider also revealed the model's alleged new relationship has angered her ex, Zayn Malik, with whom she shared a three-year-old daughter, Khai.

The insider revealed that Gigi is very appreciative of Bradley's sobriety and the actor finds it very appealing.

Another source claimed that Bradley's ex Irina Shayk's relationship with Tom Brady gave the actor an extra push to move on and start dating again. Bradley shares a six-year-old daughter, Lea, with his ex Irina Shayk.