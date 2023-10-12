President Putin offers mediation, calls to de-escalate amid Hamas-Israel violence

This photograph shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin attending a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow on October 11, 2023. — AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his concerns over the current hostile situation between Israel and Hamas, and called the warring parties to come to the table, as Tel Aviv was caught in surprise by the Palestinian resistance group's unprecedented blow last week.

Vladimir Putin said: "It is necessary to avoid the expansion of the conflict at all cost because if it happens it will have an impact on the international situation."

The 71-year-old also added: "Parties need to return to a negotiation process that should be acceptable to all sides, including to the Palestinians."

He also expressed his hope that the current situation would not expand, which was started Saturday last week after Hamas' powerful response to Israeli decades-old brutality.



More than 1,000 Palestinians were martyred by the Israeli strikes in Gaza — ruled by Hamas — with the death toll on the occupied forces side reaching 1,200.

President Putin said: "It was necessary to engage in diplomacy rather than with the military side to find solutions to stop the fighting."



A salvo of rockets was fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards Israel on October 10, 2023. — AFP

Russia has a history of maintaining friendly relations with both Palestinians and Israeli authorities — though ties with Jerusalem have been strained by Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine which commenced in February last year.

While the West condemned Palestinian attacks, Russia has so far carefully denounced violence from both sides.

Russia also believed that the current situation in the Middle Eastern region is the direct result of the US foreign policy "failure."

Russia "could contribute to the settlement process," Putin said while making an offer to mediate in the current situation. He also added that any mediation effort would be difficult given the gravity of the situation.

A day earlier Putin called for "the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state."

Hostage talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan initiated talks with Hamas to secure the release of Israeli hostages taken into custody in a recent attack by the Palestinian resistance group.

According to media reports, President Erdogan has given the go-ahead in the negotiations.

Turkey, which has had historical ties with Hamas, is now actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to mediate the conflict arising from the recent surprise attack by Hamas on Israel.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a joint press conference with the Austrian chancellor at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on October 10, 2023. — AFP

Turkey earlier conveyed its mediation offer and asserted to facilitate the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian situation during Erdogan's recent exchanges with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Several reports noted that "Turkey is conducting negotiations concerning the civilian prisoners held by Hamas," without any further information about the discussions on the matter.

Turkey has been vocal about the Palestinian cause and urged a two-state solution since the Israelis encroached upon the Palestinian land turning the country a living hell for the innocent Muslims of the country.

Citing fears of escalation, Ankara called for restraint, emphasising the need to protect civilians on both sides. It also expressed that the key to regional peace lies in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.